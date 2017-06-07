Nainggolan: ‘Waiting for Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan reiterates he wants to stay at Roma - “I’ve always respected them, we’ll see if they do the same”.

The midfielder turned down Chelsea last summer in favour of the Giallorossi, and has repeatedly stated that he wants to remain for the forthcoming season.

However, in an interview with Dhnet the Belgian international hinted that he’s waiting for a contract offer.

“I’ve already said that I want to stay in Roma, I’ve made a promise,” Nainggolan pointed out.

“I’ve always respected them, now it’s Roma’s turn and we’ll see if they do the same. I’m a man of my word and Roma have also made me a promise.

“I’m waiting. I’m not giving an ultimatum, I’m happy at Roma."