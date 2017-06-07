Chelsea set Alex Sandro meeting?

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Chelsea will meet with the agent of Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, for whom they could offer €40m [£35m].

The Brazilian has become one of the best left-backs in Europe, and provided three goals and five assists this season as the Bianconeri did the double and reached the Champions League final.

According to La Stampa, the Blues are keen to bring the 26-year-old to England, and will meet with his agent on Sunday.

The Premier League club would be willing to pay around €40m to sign Alex Sandro, but Juve don’t want to sell and would demand over €50m [£43.5m].