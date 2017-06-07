Sky: Liverpool rejected for De Vrij

By Football Italia staff

Sky Italia reports Liverpool made a €20m [£17.3m] bid for Stefan de Vrij, but it was rejected by Lazio.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer, and his apparent reluctance to sign a new contract has fuelled speculation that he’ll leave this summer.

Following reported interest from Chelsea and Inter, Sky Sport Italia states that Liverpool offered €20m to sign the Dutch international.

However, the Biancocelesti believe that to be far too low for a player of De Vrij’s quality and rejected the offer out of hand.

It’s thought Aquile President Claudio Lotito is asking at least €35m [£30m] for the defender.