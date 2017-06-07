NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
Sky: Liverpool rejected for De Vrij
By Football Italia staff

Sky Italia reports Liverpool made a €20m [£17.3m] bid for Stefan de Vrij, but it was rejected by Lazio.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer, and his apparent reluctance to sign a new contract has fuelled speculation that he’ll leave this summer.

Following reported interest from Chelsea and Inter, Sky Sport Italia states that Liverpool offered €20m to sign the Dutch international.

However, the Biancocelesti believe that to be far too low for a player of De Vrij’s quality and rejected the offer out of hand.

It’s thought Aquile President Claudio Lotito is asking at least €35m [£30m] for the defender.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies