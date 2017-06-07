Official: Inzaghi at Lazio until 2020

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Simone Inzaghi has signed a new contract with Lazio that runs to June 2020 after a very successful campaign.

A brief statement confirmed the news this afternoon, noting Inzaghi will lead the team for the next three seasons.

Inzaghi had originally been brought in as caretaker manager for final few weeks of last term after Stefano Pioli’s dismissal.

He was then recalled once pre-season training had already begun when talks broke down with Marcelo Bielsa.

The second choice ended up taking Lazio to fifth place in Serie A and the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus.

Inzaghi spent much of his playing career with the Aquile and then became their youth team Coach.