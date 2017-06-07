Chelsea: €55m and Matic for Bonucci?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are offering €55m plus Nemanja Matic in order to tempt Leonardo Bonucci away from Juventus, claim The Sun.

It was reported in Italy yesterday that the defender was more open to an exit from Turin than he has ever been before after losing the second Champions League Final in three years.

Now the Bianconeri are also ready to listen to massive offers for the centre-back who just turned 30.

According to The Sun newspaper in England, Chelsea are offering €55m (£48m) plus ownership of Serbian midfielder Matic.

This could swing it, as Coach Max Allegri is a big fan of Matic and Juve have been tracking him for some time.

He’s still only 28 and would bolster the midfield options, as the Old Lady prepare for another push for the Champions League trophy.

If news spreads that Bonucci is open to a Premier League move, then Manchester City may well enter the fray again, as Pep Guardiola called him one of his favourite ever players.