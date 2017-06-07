Roma €20m for Ruiz rejected

By Football Italia staff

Sporting CP have reportedly turned down an offer worth €20m for midfielder Alan Ruiz, as they want at least €30m.

According to Correio de Manha newspaper in Portugal, the proposal was considered too low for the player who turns 24 in August.

They want at least €30m to consider releasing the Argentine over the summer.

It is also believed that Ruiz would prefer to remain for one more year at Sporting CP.

He only joined from San Lorenzo in July 2016 for €7m and is currently out with a knee injury.

This season he contributed seven goals and four assists in 26 competitive games.