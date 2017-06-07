Real Madrid ignore Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid are sticking with Keylor Navas, claims Marca, which would rule out an offer for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old is hesitating over a new contract worth €4.5m per year because his agent Mino Raiola is pushing for a move elsewhere.

According to Marca, the Merengues have decided to back current goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla.

There are very few clubs who could realistically tempt Donnarumma away from Milan, the side he supports, and Real Madrid were at the top of the list.

Manchester City have pulled out of the running after spending big on Ederson, while the Rossoneri are determined not to send him to Manchester United, as that seems to be Raiola’s plan.

Also, Manchester United were only going for Donnarumma if David De Gea moved to Madrid.

Another alternative, of course, is that Real Madrid want to hang on until Donnarumma becomes a free agent when his current contract expires in June 2018.

However, it’s unlikely Milan would allow such a situation to unfold, nor would Raiola be able to make much out of that deal.