Milan make formal Belotti offer

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly made the first formal offer for Andrea Belotti, but Torino want at least €70m cash plus players, so Manchester United remain in the running.

The striker has a release clause in his contract worth €100m, but it is valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri approached Toro today with their first genuine proposal for Il Gallo, but it was considered far too low.

They want at least €70m cash plus a selection of players, such as Juraj Kucka and M’Baye Niang, both appreciated by former Milan Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Meanwhile, Mediaset Premium insist that agent Jorge Mendes is working on behalf of Manchester United to negotiate for Belotti.

Both clubs had originally set their sights on Alvaro Morata, but were frightened off by the €90m asking price from Real Madrid.

Milan do have an advantage, as Belotti always admitted he was a supporter of the San Siro side.