Liveblog: Italy vs Uruguay

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s international friendly in Nice, as a new-look Italy side take on Uruguay.

It kicks off in Nice at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Giampiero Ventura continues to test the 4-2-4 system after their 8-0 victory over San Marino last week.

The Coach reiterated the importance of this game for the FIFA World Ranking.

It also gives some new faces a chance to shine, such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Daniele De Rossi is captain for his 114th cap.

The last time these sides met was at the 2014 World Cup, when Italy lost 1-0 and Luis Suarez got a mouthful of Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder.

The Nazionale players will wear black armbands following the death of former Grande Inter goalkeeper Giuliano Sarti.

