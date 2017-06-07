Roma eye Di Francesco breakthrough

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco could be the Roma Coach by the end of the week, as tomorrow the club is due to meet Sassuolo over his contract.

The tactician has been chosen and agreed personal terms, but he is still under contract with Sassuolo.

His club want to receive the full €3m release clause to let him go, but the Giallorossi do not seem ready to do that.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a summit will be held tomorrow and it’s the opportunity to work out the situation once and for all.

It’s likely Roma will give the Neroverdi more youth team players on loan and a discount on Lorenzo Pellegrini.