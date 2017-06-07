Marotta: 'Allegri sent a signal'

By Football Italia staff

Beppe Marotta said Juventus “chose to send a signal and give consistency to the project” with Max Allegri’s contract extension to 2020.

The announcement of the new deal was made today, although it had been expected to run to 2019.

“There were no problems, it all went as planned,” director general Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“We chose to send a signal and give consistency to the project.”

Allegri took over when Antonio Conte left during pre-season in 2014 and has won three consecutive Serie A titles and Coppa Italia trophies.

He also reached the Champions League Final twice in his three years in charge.