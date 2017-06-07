Line-ups: Italy-Uruguay

By Football Italia staff

Italy start Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ciro Immobile, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne in a 4-2-4 formation as they face Uruguay in Nice.

It kicks off at the Allianz Riviera in Nice at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The Azzurri continue their friendlies after crushing San Marino 8-0 with an experimental side last week, building up to this weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

The Juventus players are back after their Champions League Final efforts, but Milan’s 18-year-old Donnarumma is given his second senior Italy start in goal.

Giampiero Ventura pushes forward the 4-2-4 tactic with Insigne and Antonio Candreva as very attacking wingers flanking Immobile and Belotti.

Danilo D’Ambrosio and Atalanta youngster Leonardo Spinazzola are the full-backs around Juventus duo Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci.

Claudio Marchisio is in midfield with Daniele De Rossi, who wears the captain’s armband and makes his 114th senior appearance for Italy, surpassing Dino Zoff’s tally.

Marco Verratti, Mattia De Sciglio, Davide Zappacosta, Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Palmieri and Marco Parolo are injured, while several players are preparing for the European Under-21 Championship.

Uruguay are missing injured Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and De Aarascaeta, but can still count on some big names in the squad for Oscar Washington Tabarez.

Former Lazio goalkeeper Fernando Muslera starts, along with ex-Juventus man Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates of Sporting Lisbon, Porto’s Maxi Pereira, Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez and Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino.

Italy have a generally poor record against Uruguay, losing four of their previous 10 meetings and winning only two.

The most recent encounter was a 1-0 defeat that knocked the Azzurri out of the 2014 World Cup, the same match where Suarez bit Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder.

Italy have not beaten Uruguay in 90 minutes since the 1990 World Cup, followed by two draws and two 1-0 defeats.

They eventually won 4-5 on penalties in the 2013 Confederations Cup fight for third place, though it was 2-2 in normal time.

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used this evening.

Italy: Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Barzagli, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Marchisio, De Rossi; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne

Italy bench: Buffon, Scuffet, Chiellini, Astori, Ferrari, Conti, Montolivo, Pellegrini, Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy, Eder, Gabbiadini

Uruguay: Muslera; Maxi Pereira, Gimenez, Coates, Caceres; Sanchez, Nandez, Vecino, Gonzalez; Urretaviscaya, Rolan

Uruguay bench: Guruceaga, Conde, Corujo, G Silva, Ricca, A Silva, Rios, Laxalt, Stuani

Ref: Turpin (FRA)