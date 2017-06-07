'Gabigol won't play for Las Palmas'

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa “will certainly not be going to play for Las Palmas,” declared the Inter striker’s agent, silencing reports from Spain.

The Brazilian was signed from Santos for €29.5m, but hasn’t been given a single Serie A start, managing just a handful of substitute appearances and one Coppa Italia start.

Cadena Ser claimed last night that a deal was done for Las Palmas to take Gabigol on loan, but his father and now is agent dispute that.

“Gabriel will certainly not be going to play for Las Palmas,” representative Wagner Ribeiro told FCInter1908.