NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
De Guzman returns to Feyenoord
By Football Italia staff

Napoli are about to pocket €3m for midfielder Jonathan De Guzman, as he is close to Feyenoord, according to reports in Italy.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that a deal is on the verge of completion for his return to the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old started his career at Feyenoord and is coming full circle, having left the club in 2010.

Napoli loaned him out to Carpi and Chievo in the last couple of campaigns, but he is still under contract until June 2018.

Feyenoord are set to pay €3m to bring De Guzman back.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies