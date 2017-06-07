De Guzman returns to Feyenoord

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are about to pocket €3m for midfielder Jonathan De Guzman, as he is close to Feyenoord, according to reports in Italy.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that a deal is on the verge of completion for his return to the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old started his career at Feyenoord and is coming full circle, having left the club in 2010.

Napoli loaned him out to Carpi and Chievo in the last couple of campaigns, but he is still under contract until June 2018.

Feyenoord are set to pay €3m to bring De Guzman back.