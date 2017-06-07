Ventura: 'Italy reaching targets'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura feels Italy are “slowly achieving” the targets set after their 3-0 friendly victory over Uruguay helped build confidence.

“It means that some of the objectives we had set are slowly getting achieved. The most important thing was the mentality, as usually Italy friendlies are never good,” the Coach told Rai Sport at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

“We had the right approach, didn’t allow a chance on our goal, had six or seven chances and played with a certain degree of sharpness.”

The experiments continued with the 4-2-4 system so will it be used in the World Cup qualifying showdown against Spain in September?

“There’s a lot to be done, unfortunately there isn’t much time to do it in, but we wanted to confirm our way of playing, our team unity, our shape. I am happy, but above all the players should be happy.

“In Italy they consider a player good or bad based on one shot, a team good or bad depending on one result. It’s difficult to make football this organised in such a short space of time.

“Just think Barzagli and Bonucci only got here 48 hours ago, but they had the right mentality and fit into the system very well.

“I’ve been in football for many years, so I know that big statements and promises mean little. You have to know who you are and prove it every time.

“We’ve got the chance to become something important in future, but something extremely important further ahead.”