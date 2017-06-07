Eder: 'Italy believe in Spain chance'

By Football Italia staff

Eder insists Italy “believe we can do well in Spain” in September’s World Cup qualifier after sweeping Uruguay aside 3-0 in a friendly.

The Inter striker came off the bench to score in Nice, along with Daniele De Rossi’s penalty and a Jose Maria Gimenez own goal.

“It’s always exciting to score with the Azzurri jersey. The game was important for the ranking and it’s always good to beat a South American side,” Eder told Rai Sport.

“We worked well at Coverciano over the last few days and are working to be in the best shape for Liechtenstein, which is the game that matters the most.

“The Coach believes, and we believe, that we can do well in Spain. The Coach kept some important veterans and introduced very good young players.

“Nothing is to be taken for granted. We know Spain are tough, they caused us problems in Turin, but we also made it difficult for them, so we’re on level terms.”