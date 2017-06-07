NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
El Shaarawy: 'Confidence is fundamental'
By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy said “confidence is fundamental for me and I have more of it” after Italy’s 3-0 friendly win over Uruguay.

The ‘Little Pharaoh’ came off the bench and forced a great save from Fernando Muslera, then earned a late penalty converted by Daniele De Rossi.

“I was fired up, in good shape physically and psychologically, coming off a good spell with Roma. I hadn’t played in the Nazionale for a while, so I really wanted to do well.

“We won the friendly in a very positive way and I am happy with both the result and my personal performance.

“I give my all for my club and the Nazionale, as does every player at this level. I really believe in my capabilities and I think I proved that.

“Confidence is fundamental for all players and especially for me. Towards the end of the season I had more confidence and things went better for me, so I want to build on that.

“It requires immense determination and work ethic, especially in training, because it’s not a cliché that the work you do in training makes the difference in the game.”

