Milan deal for Biglia and Keita

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Milan and Lazio have agreed terms for Keita Balde Diao and Lucas Biglia, but the striker is still waiting for Juventus to make an offer.

Both players will be out of contract in June 2018 and have refused to sign renewals at the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan have struck a double deal with Lazio for both players at an overall cost of €50m plus bonuses.

It was already known that Biglia had agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri and the transfer would be for €22m plus €3m bonuses.

However, it’s not so simple with Keita, as he had his heart set on Juventus.

Tonight’s reports suggest Keita’s agent met with Lazio and was told that there is a deal with Milan, so it’s up to the former Barcelona youth team player now to decide on which direction he goes in.

Milan and Juventus aren’t the only sides interested in Keita, as Chelsea, Liverpool, Monaco and Napoli are also contenders.