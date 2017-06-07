NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
Spinazzola: 'Indescribable emotion'
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta full-back Leonardo Spinazzola confessed he felt “indescribable emotions” on his full senior Italy debut against Uruguay.

The 24-year-old played the entire 90 minutes of their 3-0 friendly victory in Nice.

“It was a wonderful debut and such emotions, indescribable, during the national anthem. You could tell, I was really stiff and nervous in the first half, but I shook it off and started to play,” Spinazzola told Rai Sport.

“You dream of becoming like the great champions, to play for your country and win with Italy. I can’t describe it.

“The moment of the anthem was the best. It really hit me.”

