Montolivo: 'Like a third debut'

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo admits it “felt like a third debut” on his Italy comeback against Uruguay, having been out of the Azzurri jersey for almost a year.

“It felt like a third debut for me. I had the first, then the return after fracturing my leg and this was the third ‘debut’ of sorts,” Montolivo told Rai Sport.

He had to come off the bench after just 17 minutes when Claudio Marchisio picked up a muscular injury, as the Nazionale eventually won 3-0.

“I wasn’t even expecting to come on so soon, but unfortunately Claudio had a muscular problem. At Milan my comeback was sudden too, thrown on from the start without any time to ease into it, but that’s fine.

“I didn’t have time to think of anything, as I was on the bench with the others and suddenly had to play. Perhaps that was better, I didn’t have time to get nervous!

“I have played this midfield role a few times before with different Coaches. I think this Nazionale has great talent, but is still under construction. It will only find confidence along with experience, so game by game by game there will be improvements.

“We have a target in view and we’re on the right track.”

Italy host Liechtenstein on Sunday evening at the Dacia Arena in Udine and in this World Cup qualifier, goal difference could be decisive.

“The objective on Sunday is not just to win, but to score many goals. I think we’ve got the quality to do it if we keep concentrated for the full 90 minutes. There’s time before we have to think about Spain.”

Montolivo has often been criticised by some Milan supporters, particularly on social media.

“I have received great shows of respect from many fans and give myself strength with the support of my teammates, Coaches and others in the business. Nobody is liked by everyone, I try to give my best in every game, as that’s all I can do.”