Wednesday June 7 2017
Milan join Krychowiak race
By Football Italia staff

Milan have joined Inter and Roma in the race for €25m-rated Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, claim Sportitalia.

The 27-year-old Poland international only arrived from Sevilla last summer for €33.6m, but has struggled to settle in.

He made just 19 competitive appearances over the course of the campaign, failing to score or assist a single goal.

Inter and Roma had already been linked with a potential swoop for Krychowiak, but now Milan have set their sights on him as well.

The Rossoneri approach is in the early stages and so far they only appear to have asked for more information.

