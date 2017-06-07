Nainggolan to Man Utd if Salah stalls?

By Football Italia staff

Mediaset Premium claim if Liverpool don’t reach the €40m mark for Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan might have to be sacrificed to Manchester United.

The Giallorossi have Financial Fair Play considerations and need to raise €30m by June 30 to balance the books.

It looked as if Salah was going to provide that and more by his move to Liverpool, but the negotiations have hit a brick wall over the last couple of days.

As our exclusive source told us, reports of a deal were “nowhere near true,” as Liverpool are keeping their offer to €32m plus bonuses.

According to Mediaset Premium this evening, this opens up a different scenario where Nainggolan could be sold to Manchester United.

The Belgian reiterated while on international duty that he kept his promises to Roma and expects an improved contract in return.

Specifically, it’s believed he demands an extra €1m per year, taking his salary up to €4.8m.

However, with that extra cost in mind and the Salah situation in stasis, the Giallorossi could sell Nainggolan for a huge sum instead – well over €40m.

‘Ninja’ had been a target for Chelsea and Arsenal last summer, but refused a Premier League transfer.