Wednesday June 7 2017
Marchisio out of Liechtenstein game
By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio is out of Italy’s World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein after limping off during the 3-0 win over Uruguay.

The Juventus midfielder made his Azzurri comeback 17 months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on the eve of Euro 2016.

It lasted only 17 minutes, as he pulled up with a muscular problem and was forced off the field at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

More tests will be performed tomorrow, but Marchisio is heading straight to Turin for a meeting with the Juventus staff.

Italy face Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

It’s a bitter blow for Coach Giampiero Ventura, who already lost Marco Verratti to injury.

