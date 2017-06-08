Roma meet for Di Francesco today

By Football Italia staff

Roma will reportedly meet for Eusebio Di Francesco tonight, and the Sassuolo Coach could be presented next week.

The Giallorossi are on the hunt for a new Coach after Luciano Spalletti opted not to renew his contract, the Tuscan choosing to join Inter instead.

Club President James Pallotta appeared to confirm this week that Di Francesco is their top target to replace Spalletti, but there is a €3m release clause in his contract with the Neroverdi.

According to today’s Gazzetta dello Sport, director general Mauro Baldissoni and sporting director Monchi will be in Reggio Emilia tonight for the Primavera side’s match with Inter.

They will use the opportunity to speak to Sassuolo about their Coach, who is keen to return to the club he represented as a player.

It’s thought the Neroverdi are softening their stance on the €3m release clause, as the Lupi want to close things quickly without paying that much.

If a deal can be worked out, Roma want to officially sing Di Francesco by Sunday, before presenting him to the media early next week.