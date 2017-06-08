Juventus in for Costa, N’Zonzi

By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich and Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi are reportedly among Juventus’ summer targets.

The Bianconeri announced yesterday that Coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract, allowing them to turn their focus to the transfer market.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport has a breakdown of the expected moves, starting with the goalkeeping situation.

As has been widely reported, the newspaper believes there is a deal in place for Wojciech Szczesny, who would spend a year as backup before replacing Gianluigi Buffon.

The Polish international is believed to have agreed a four-year contract worth €4.5m per season, but there’s a big gap between Juve’s offer and Arsenal’s asking price.

The Gunners are demanding €14-15m, while the Old Lady is only prepared to offer €4-5m.

In defence, Gazzetta believes, Leonardo Bonucci could leave if a “stupid” offer comes from the English Premier League.

Allegri believes that Daniele Rugani is ready to make the step-up, rotating with Medhi Benatia, but Stefan de Vrij of Lazio could be targeted to offer more depth.

The 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final exposed a lack of physicality in midfield, and it’s thought this is the area the Bianconeri are most keen to address.

Steven N’Zonzi is the top target in that role, as Juve have cooled their interest in Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Following the switch to 4-2-3-1 earlier this season, general manager Giuseppe Marotta is also on the lookout for wingers.

If Arsenal sell Alexis Sanchez to Bayern Munich, Douglas Costa could arrive from the German club for around €30m.

Finally, Juventus will activate Patrik Schick’s release clause, paying €25m and leaving him at Sampdoria for another season.