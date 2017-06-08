Torino reject Belotti bids

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s bid for Andrea Belotti will have to be raised, as Torino have reportedly rejected higher offers from abroad.

It was reported yesterday that the Rossoneri had their first official bid rejected for the striker, who has a €100m release clause which is only valid for foreign clubs.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport claims the offer was €50m in cash, plus Gianluca Lapadula, with the option of also including M’Baye Niang or Juraj Kucka.

However, President Urbano Cairo told them that the Granata would accept €100m, anything less would mean at best that they would consider it.

Toro are in a strong position, as the newspaper reports they have also rejected offers from abroad.

Atletico Madrid made an approach before their transfer ban, while Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested.

Gazzetta believes they received at least one offer of €75-80m, but Cairo will continue to hold out for the €100m release clause.