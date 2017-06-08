Inter have €110m transfer budget?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter have a €110m transfer budget for this summer, not including player sales.

The Nerazzurri are set to appoint Luciano Spalletti as their new Coach, after he flew out to China to meet with owners Suning Group.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Suning are willing to invest around €110m on the summer transfer market, plus any money raised by player sales.

However, the Beneamata must still raise around €30m by June 30 in order to comply with Financial Fair Play and allow them to spend big in the summer.

Selling Ivan Perisic is the most obvious solution, but Spalletti wants to keep the Croatian, so the club will try to raise the money by selling the likes of Andrea Ranocchia, Stevan Jovetic, Jeison Murillo and Marcelo Brozovic.

Technical director Walter Sabatini is believed to be looking at reinforcements for central midfield, with Steven N’Zonzi, Corentin Tolisso and Radja Nainggolan on the radar.

Kevin Strootman renewed his contract with Roma last week, but Gazzetta claims there is a €45m release clause in the deal, something the Nerazzurri would pay if the Dutchman were open to a move.

A meeting is said to be scheduled next week for Nice left-back Dalbert, and a deal is very close.

Antonio Rudiger is another defensive target, but Roma are demanding €40m.

However, Patrik Schick of Sampdoria seems to have slipped through Inter’s fingers, as he’s expected to sign for Juventus imminently.