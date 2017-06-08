Milan optimistic for Biglia

By Football Italia staff

Milan still have no agreement with Lazio for Lucas Biglia, but reports say they’re optimistic of closing the deal.

The Rossoneri have moved quickly on the transfer market, with Ricardo Rodriguez set to join Franck Kessié and Mateo Musacchio at San Siro.

They are also looking for further reinforcement in central midfield, and have agreed a contract with Lucas Biglia.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport notes that Lazio have yet to accept an offer for their captain, who is out of contract next summer.

Despite that, the Diavolo are optimistic that a deal will be done in the coming days.

In the unlikely event that the deal doesn’t go ahead, Milan would turn to Grzegorz Krychowiak of Paris Saint-Germain.