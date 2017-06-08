United challenge Milan for Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Super agent Jorge Mendes will act as an intermediary between Manchester United and Torino for Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

The striker is attracting interest from all over Europe after scoring 26 goals in Serie A this season.

It’s believed Milan have already had a bid rejected for the Italian international, who has a €100m release clause which is only valid for foreign clubs.

Reports this morning suggested a bid of around €75m had been received from abroad, and Tuttosport reports that Manchester United had a €60m bid rejected.

However, super agent Jorge Mendes will be in Milan this week, and the Red Devils hope he can act as an intermediary with the Granata to lower the asking price for Belotti.

Toro President Urbano Cairo has stuck fast to his demand for €100m, but it’s possible a deal could be done if bonuses took the potential fee to nine figures.