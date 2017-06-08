Official: Atalanta sign Haas

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have officially confirmed the signing of Swiss attacking midfielder Nicolas Haas.

The 21-year-old joins on a free transfer from FC Luzern, with his contract to expire at the end of this month.

“Atalanta B.C announces the signing of midfielder Nicolas Haas,” a statement on the Orobici’s official website begins.

“The player was contracted with Swiss club FC Luzern. Haas, born on January 23, 1996 in Sursee can boast important experience at both club and international level, dispute his young age.

“Having shown his qualities in the Luzern youth sector, scoring nine goals in 16 games for the Under-21s, he was elevated to the first team.

“He started in the Swiss Super League with Luzern at the age of 19, and in the two-and-a-half seasons since he has collected 55 appearances in the Swiss top flight, scoring twice and providing seven assists.

“He has already experienced the Europa League and Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia - where Atalanta will play their home games in European competition - last season when facing Sassuolo in the third qualifying round, playing both games from the first to last minute.

“His qualities haven’t gone unnoticed at the national level. He has worn the Swiss shirt from the age of 15 and has been involved in the Under-21s who he started with last November, playing two friendlies with Russia.

“He’s a central midfielder who knows how to combine quantity and quality, with a good propensity to get forward.

“Welcome Nicolas!”

image via atalanta.it