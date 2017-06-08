Milan will meet with the agent of Lazio forward Keita Baldé Diao today, according to reports.
It emerged last night that the Rossoneri had a deal with the Biancocelesti, but the Senegal international appears to favour a Juventus move.
However, MilanNews is now reporting that Keita’s agent, Roberto Calenda, will meet with the Diavolo in Milan today to discuss a potential transfer.
The Diavolo are believed to have agreed a deal for both Lucas Biglia and Keita, for an overall cost of €50m plus bonuses.
After the takeover by Chinese investors, the Rossoneri have already signed Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessié, with Ricardo Rodriguez to follow at some point today.