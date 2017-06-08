Keita agent to meet Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will meet with the agent of Lazio forward Keita Baldé Diao today, according to reports.

It emerged last night that the Rossoneri had a deal with the Biancocelesti, but the Senegal international appears to favour a Juventus move.

However, MilanNews is now reporting that Keita’s agent, Roberto Calenda, will meet with the Diavolo in Milan today to discuss a potential transfer.

The Diavolo are believed to have agreed a deal for both Lucas Biglia and Keita, for an overall cost of €50m plus bonuses.

After the takeover by Chinese investors, the Rossoneri have already signed Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessié, with Ricardo Rodriguez to follow at some point today.