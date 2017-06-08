NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Inter accept Biabiany bid
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly accepted a bid from Sparta Prague for winger Jonathan Biabiany.

Former Nerazzurri Coach Andrea Stramaccioni is in charge of the Rudí, and is keen to reunited with the Frenchman in the Czech Republic.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, an agreement has been found between the two clubs, so now Biabiany must decide if he wants to continue his career at Sparta.

They are the most successful side in the Czech Republic, with 33 titles, but Sparta finished third this season behind Viktoria Plzen and city rivals Slavia Prague, who won the League for the first time since 2009.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies