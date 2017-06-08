Inter accept Biabiany bid

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly accepted a bid from Sparta Prague for winger Jonathan Biabiany.

Former Nerazzurri Coach Andrea Stramaccioni is in charge of the Rudí, and is keen to reunited with the Frenchman in the Czech Republic.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, an agreement has been found between the two clubs, so now Biabiany must decide if he wants to continue his career at Sparta.

They are the most successful side in the Czech Republic, with 33 titles, but Sparta finished third this season behind Viktoria Plzen and city rivals Slavia Prague, who won the League for the first time since 2009.