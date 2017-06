Monterrey sign Carrizo

By Football Italia staff

Monterrey have officially completed the signing of Inter goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo.

The Argentinian international’s contract was due to expire on June 30, and it was confirmed last month that he’d leave the Nerazzurri at the end of the season.

Today Liga MX side Monterrey have confirmed that Carrizo has signed for them after six seasons in Italy with Lazio, Catania and Inter.

He has made 12 appearances for Argentina, though he hasn’t been capped since 2011.