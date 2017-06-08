Roma consider Suso

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly interested in Suso, but Milan consider the Spanish winger to be unsellable.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri in January of 2015, but only became a key member of the side this season.

Under Vincenzo Montella, the attacking midfielder got seven goals and nine assists in his 34 Serie A appearances.

Suso is under contract until 2019, but his yearly wage is only around €1m per season, and so far there has been no progress for a renewal.

That has attracted the interest of the Giallorossi, reports Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, with sporting director Monchi known to be a big fan of his fellow Spaniard.

However, the Diavolo consider Suso to be unsellable, so at the moment there is interest and nothing more.