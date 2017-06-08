Juventus close to Schick

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are very close to completing a deal for Sampdoria’s Patrik Schick, according to reports.

The striker has been heavily linked with the Bianconeri in recent weeks, and confirmed this week that a deal could be done after the international break.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that the Italian champions have spoken with Schick’s entourage in recent days, and a deal is basically agreed.

The Old Lady must now define everything with Sampdoria, including the issue of whether to leave the Czech international in Genoa for another season.

There is a €25m release clause in Schick’s contract, which Juve are willing to pay, but they could also look to lower the cost by sending players in exchange.