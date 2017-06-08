Agent: ‘Milan want Morata’

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata’s agent confirms interest from Milan in the Real Madrid striker “existed and still exists”.

The Rossoneri have been linked with the Spanish international, but it appears their interest has cooled in recent days after Morata said he’d stay at the Bernabeu.

“Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role,” Juanma Lopez warned in an interview with FootMercato.

“He wants to play more, which makes sense for a striker who scored 19 goals [in all competitions]. It’s not enough.

“Will he stay? I don’t know, it was a brilliant season for Real Madrid who won a lot of titles. The player will make a clear and definitive decision in the next few days.

“I haven’t met Real Madrid’s directors yet.

“The interest from Milan? It existed and it still exists, and it’s the same for the other great teams interested in a player of his calibre.

“He doesn’t want to have another season like this one. It was a great season, but he wants to play more.”