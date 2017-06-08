‘Schick to Juve? Who knows…’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti admits “we don’t know” if Patrik Schick will sign for Juventus.

The Czech international has a €25m release clause in his contract, and he appears to be very close to joining the Bianconeri.

The player himself has confirmed that a deal could be done after the international break, but the Blucerchiati claim they’re in the dark.

“Schick to Juventus? We don’t know,” Osti admitted in an interview with Sky.

“You’d have to ask other people that question. We’re working because Schick - if he were to leave - should stay with us for another year for an important process of growth which will take him to top levels.

“Could Sebastian Driussi replace him? He’s a great striker, a lad we’re interested in, but I think it’s too early to talk about arrivals on the transfer market.”