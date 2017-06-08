Albiol rejects Espanyol

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Raul Albiol has reportedly rejected a move to Espanyol.

The centre-back played a total of 35 games for the Partenopei this season, helping them to finish third in Serie A and reach the Last 16 in the Champions League.

Despite being a key member of Maurizio Sarri’s side, the former Real Madrid man has been linked with a return to his native Spain.

However, Rai is reporting today that while Espanyol were willing to pay his release clause, Albiol rejected them as he’s happy to stay at Napoli.