Agent: ‘Lazio don’t want Badelj’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj’s agent denies Lazio want his client, but he hasn’t heard from Roma or Milan lately.

The Fiorentina midfielder is keen to leave the Viola this summer, after a mooted move to the Rossoneri collapsed in January.

“Could he stay in Florence? Everything is possible in football, but there’s really not much chance of that,” Dejan Joksimovic admitted in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“Right now I’m enjoying my last few days of holiday, then we’ll make the necessary evaluations.

“I can deny the interest of Lazio, while I haven’t heard from Roma and Milan in a while. Lately I haven’t talked to anyone, we’ll see later.”