Modric: ‘Juventus poor on the break’

By Football Italia staff

Luka Modric explains how Real Madrid beat Juventus in the Champions League final - “when you catch them on the counter-attack…”

Los Merengues became the first team to retain the trophy since it was rebranded from the European Cup, beating Max Allegri’s men 4-1 in Cardiff.

“[Coach Zinedine] Zidane found the weak point of the Bianconeri defence, and we prepared for the final all week with that in mind,” Modric explained to Sportske Novosti.

“The Juve defenders are fantastic when they’re in position, but not if you can catch them on the counter-attack.

“We worked on that, and it’s how we managed to score three of our four goals in the final. I congratulate Zidane for discovering that, it was key to the game.”