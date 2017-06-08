NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Cairo: ‘Belotti still €100m’
By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo reiterates that he won’t sell Andrea Belotti unless “someone brings the €100m”.

The striker is a target for Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United, and the Rossoneri had a bid rejected yesterday.

There is a €100m release clause in his Granata contract, and the club’s President says he won’t sell the Italian international for less.

“I have no intention of selling him, but there’s a €100m release clause,” Cairo told reporters outside the Premio Socrate in Milan.

“If someone brings the €100m then I would have to let him go. There’s a clause, so if a foreign team comes in and brings that number I’ll have to sell him.

“That is unless the player decides to refuse and remains.”

