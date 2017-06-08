Bucchi to replace Di Francesco

By Football Italia staff

As Eusebio Di Francesco prepares to take the Roma job, Sassuolo have apparently chosen his heir in the form of Cristian Bucchi.

The managerial merry-go-round is already in full swing, with Luciano Spalletti joining Inter and Stefano Pioli at Fiorentina.

Roma will meet Sassuolo directors today to work out the terms of his €3m release clause so they can officially sign Di Francesco.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, Sassuolo have chosen his replacement and it is current Perugia Coach Bucchi.

The 40-year-old started his managerial career in 2013 at Pescara, going on to Gubbio, Torres, Maceratese and this season Perugia.

He took Perugia to the Serie B promotion play-offs.