As Eusebio Di Francesco prepares to take the Roma job, Sassuolo have apparently chosen his heir in the form of Cristian Bucchi.
The managerial merry-go-round is already in full swing, with Luciano Spalletti joining Inter and Stefano Pioli at Fiorentina.
Roma will meet Sassuolo directors today to work out the terms of his €3m release clause so they can officially sign Di Francesco.
According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, Sassuolo have chosen his replacement and it is current Perugia Coach Bucchi.
The 40-year-old started his managerial career in 2013 at Pescara, going on to Gubbio, Torres, Maceratese and this season Perugia.
He took Perugia to the Serie B promotion play-offs.