NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Mazzarri no to Jiangsu and Palace
By Football Italia staff

Walter Mazzarri reportedly turned down the Jiangsu Suning job, which is now going to Paulo Sousa, and isn’t impressed with Crystal Palace either.

According to Calciomercato.it, the former Napoli and Inter Coach is looking for a more ambitious position after his one season in the Premier League with Watford.

He was first approached by Chinese club Jiangsu Suning – the sister club to Inter – but turned them down and instead Sousa has flown out for negotiations.

Now Calciomercato.it also claim that Mazzarri is in talks with Crystal Palace, but wants a club that will aim for something more than mere safety.

