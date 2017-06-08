Antalyaspor step up for Sosa

By Football Italia staff

Antalyaspor have raised their offer for Milan midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa for €3m with improved salary, claim Sportitalia.

The personal terms on the table are now believed to be worth €2.5m per season, albeit far below his €4m request.

Milan would possibly accept a €3m transfer fee.

This is certainly not the first time that the Turkish club has approached Sosa, but he had rejected a previous attempt last month.

The Argentine turns 32 this summer and made just 19 competitive appearances for Milan, contributing three assists.

It would be a return to Turkey, as the Rossoneri signed Sosa from Besiktas last summer for €7.5m.