NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Torino target Imbula
By Football Italia staff

Torino are preparing a summer proposal for Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who had in the past been linked with Inter and Milan.

The 24-year-old made the transfer from FC Porto to Stoke in February 2016 for €24.25m, but this season managed only 15 competitive appearances for the Premier League club.

According to La Stampa newspaper, Torino had already been linked with Imbula in the January transfer window and are ready to renew their interest.

Imbula was famously at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Inter and Milan in the summer of 2015, when he eventually moved from Olympique Marseille to Porto for €20m.

