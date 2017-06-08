Conti agent meets with Milan

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti was spotted meeting with Milan directors today, straight after Ricardo Rodriguez signed.

It’s safe to say the Rossoneri are wasting absolutely no time on the transfer market following the take-over of the Chinese group led by Yonghong Li.

This evening, Rodriguez completed his transfer from Wolfsburg, joining Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.

Just minutes after the deal was announced, Conti’s agent Mario Giuffredi was filmed walking into the Milan HQ.

Atalanta right-back Conti is 23 years old and had a very impressive Serie A season, his eight goals and four assists in 33 appearances helping them to fourth place.

Conti is also wanted by Inter, Napoli, Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg, but Milan have had the advantage for some time.

If a deal were to be struck, it would be in the region of €15m-€20m.