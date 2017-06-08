NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Conti agent meets with Milan
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti was spotted meeting with Milan directors today, straight after Ricardo Rodriguez signed.

It’s safe to say the Rossoneri are wasting absolutely no time on the transfer market following the take-over of the Chinese group led by Yonghong Li.

This evening, Rodriguez completed his transfer from Wolfsburg, joining Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.

Just minutes after the deal was announced, Conti’s agent Mario Giuffredi was filmed walking into the Milan HQ.

Atalanta right-back Conti is 23 years old and had a very impressive Serie A season, his eight goals and four assists in 33 appearances helping them to fourth place.

Conti is also wanted by Inter, Napoli, Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg, but Milan have had the advantage for some time.

If a deal were to be struck, it would be in the region of €15m-€20m.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies