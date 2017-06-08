NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Osasuna invite Berenguer offer
By Football Italia staff

Osasuna President Luis Sabalza confirmed Napoli interest in Alex Berenguer and “if someone offers close to the €9m release clause, we can negotiate.”

The winger will turn 22 next month and his agent reiterated that he’d prefer to go to the Stadio San Paolo.

“I have not had direct contact with Napoli, but only with some intermediaries and agents,” Sabalza told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“There is a €9m release clause, but if someone offers close to that, then I will evaluate and we can negotiate that, but so far nothing has arrived.

“It’s true that Athletic Bilbao made an offer worth €4m plus €1m bonuses, but we rejected it. If Napoli were to propose €7m plus bonuses, then we could certainly talk it over.

“We have not set any deadline and the player has said he’s happy to stay with us, but we’ll see what happens.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies