Osasuna invite Berenguer offer

By Football Italia staff

Osasuna President Luis Sabalza confirmed Napoli interest in Alex Berenguer and “if someone offers close to the €9m release clause, we can negotiate.”

The winger will turn 22 next month and his agent reiterated that he’d prefer to go to the Stadio San Paolo.

“I have not had direct contact with Napoli, but only with some intermediaries and agents,” Sabalza told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“There is a €9m release clause, but if someone offers close to that, then I will evaluate and we can negotiate that, but so far nothing has arrived.

“It’s true that Athletic Bilbao made an offer worth €4m plus €1m bonuses, but we rejected it. If Napoli were to propose €7m plus bonuses, then we could certainly talk it over.

“We have not set any deadline and the player has said he’s happy to stay with us, but we’ll see what happens.”