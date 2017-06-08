Rossi quits Honved for Slovakia

By Football Italia staff

Coach Marco Rossi won the Hungarian title with Honved, but today signed for Slovak club DAC Dunajska Streda.

The tactician was one of several Italians to find success in Europe this season, following on from Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti with Bayern Munich and Spartak Moscow’s Massimo Carrera.

Rossi caused a huge upset by leading Honved to the Hungarian title for the first time since 1993.

Sky Sport Italia confirm that today he left the position to become Head Coach at Slovak club DAC Dunajska Streda.

He signed a two-year contract with an option for a third campaign and assistant manager Cosimo Inguscio followed him to Bratislava.