Man Utd close to €55m for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United have come very close to Inter’s €55m asking price for Ivan Perisic, according to Calciomercato.it, with a new proposal.

The Croatia international has already agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Inter have so far turned down the €40m offer, as they want to make around €60m for the 28-year-old winger.

Today Calciomercato.it claim that Manchester United have presented a new bid that is not far off the minimum €55m asking price.

The Nerazzurri will consider their options over the next few days, perhaps even by the weekend, and Perisic is now close to Old Trafford.

Inter need to raise funds in the region of €30m by June 30 to balance the books within Financial Fair Play parameters.

This season Perisic contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 competitive games for the Biscione.

He was signed from Wolfsburg for €19m in the summer of 2015.