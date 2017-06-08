NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Donnarumma offered to Real Madrid?
By Football Italia staff

Agent Mino Raiola personally offered Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Real Madrid, claim Mediaset Premium.

The 18-year-old only has one more season on his contract and is so far refusing to sign the new deal, which would earn him €4.5m per year.

According to Mediaset Premium, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez confirmed that Raiola offered Donnarumma to him in a meeting.

However, the Merengues publicly backed their current shot-stopper Keylor Navas, ruling them out of the running for the Italy international.

Manchester City have also given up on Donnarumma, having spent £32m on Ederson this week, so Manchester United are realistically the only club who can threaten Milan at this point.

